Heavy Fog Disrupts Morning Flights
Early Tuesday morning fog caused major disruptions at the airport, leading to the diversion of several international flights to nearby cities, affecting services from Muscat and Dubai. Domestic flights experienced minor delays due to the low visibility conditions, officials reported.
Early Tuesday morning, heavy fog significantly disrupted airport operations, causing several international flights to be rerouted to nearby cities, as reported by airport officials.
Flight arrivals from destinations like Muscat and Dubai were diverted to Tirupati and Hyderabad airports due to the dense fog experienced between 6-7 am.
Additionally, some domestic flights faced minor delays, compounding the overall disruption due to poor visibility.
