IE University Partners with IIT Bombay for Global Academic Advancement

In a landmark development for international academic collaboration, IE University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster education, research, and innovation.

The ceremony, held at IIT Bombay, featured key figures like Prof. Shireesh Kedare, IIT Bombay's Director, and Dr. Santiago Iniguez de Onzono, IE University's President. This collaboration signifies a new frontier in cross-border educational initiatives.

Under this MOU, both institutions aim to expand opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, joint research efforts, and leadership programs. Dr. Karan Gupta of IE University highlighted the partnership as pivotal for creating globally influential leaders. Meanwhile, Dr. Santiago Iniguez de Onzono emphasized the enhancement of their mission through this alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)