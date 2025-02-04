Left Menu

IE University Partners with IIT Bombay for Global Academic Advancement

IE University and IIT Bombay have signed an MOU to enhance education, research, and innovation through international collaboration. The partnership aims to provide students and professionals with transformative global resources and experiences.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:27 IST
IE University and IIT Bombay sign landmark MOU to drive Global Education and Innovation. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development for international academic collaboration, IE University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster education, research, and innovation.

The ceremony, held at IIT Bombay, featured key figures like Prof. Shireesh Kedare, IIT Bombay's Director, and Dr. Santiago Iniguez de Onzono, IE University's President. This collaboration signifies a new frontier in cross-border educational initiatives.

Under this MOU, both institutions aim to expand opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, joint research efforts, and leadership programs. Dr. Karan Gupta of IE University highlighted the partnership as pivotal for creating globally influential leaders. Meanwhile, Dr. Santiago Iniguez de Onzono emphasized the enhancement of their mission through this alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

