Indian Stock Market Boom: Household Participation Soars

A report by the National Stock Exchange reveals that the number of Indian households linked to the stock market has surged, with market capitalisation expanding sixfold over the past decade. Household investments have seen substantial wealth creation, and participation is expected to rise further as more investors join.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A recent report by the National Stock Exchange highlights a dramatic increase in Indian household participation in the stock market.

With market capitalisation soaring sixfold in the last decade, over 21 crore accounts are now linked to stock investments, including more than 18 crore demat accounts.

The participation surge is accompanied by significant wealth gains, with household wealth in equities increasing by Rs 40 lakh crore over the past five years.

Despite global financial fluctuations, Indian investors remain confident, with household ownership nearly parallel to foreign portfolio investors' shares.

The trend suggests sustained domestic inflows will continue to stabilize and grow the market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

