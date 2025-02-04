Indian Stock Market Boom: Household Participation Soars

A recent report by the National Stock Exchange highlights a dramatic increase in Indian household participation in the stock market.

With market capitalisation soaring sixfold in the last decade, over 21 crore accounts are now linked to stock investments, including more than 18 crore demat accounts.

The participation surge is accompanied by significant wealth gains, with household wealth in equities increasing by Rs 40 lakh crore over the past five years.

Despite global financial fluctuations, Indian investors remain confident, with household ownership nearly parallel to foreign portfolio investors' shares.

The trend suggests sustained domestic inflows will continue to stabilize and grow the market landscape.

