Left Menu

Simpliwork Offices Expands Its Footprint Amid Flexible Workspace Boom

Simpliwork Offices has expanded its business by leasing 1.5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru. This move comes as part of their response to the increasing demand for flexible, technology-enabled workspaces. The company anticipates a revenue of Rs 850-900 crore this fiscal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:13 IST
Simpliwork Offices Expands Its Footprint Amid Flexible Workspace Boom
  • Country:
  • India

Simpliwork Offices has strategically leased 1.5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible work environments. This move comes as part of a larger trend in the real estate sector toward hybrid work models and tech-enabled office spaces.

According to a statement from the company, the newly-leased space is part of the Embassy REIT portfolio. Simpliwork Offices' CEO and founder, Kunal Walia, emphasized that the flexible workspace industry is evolving from a disruptive force into a crucial component of the real estate ecosystem.

Having established a significant presence since its founding in 2018, Simpliwork Offices now operates over 85 centers across major Indian cities. The company expects to achieve a fiscal revenue of between Rs 850 and 900 crore, marking an increase from the previous year's Rs 780 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025