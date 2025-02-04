Simpliwork Offices Expands Its Footprint Amid Flexible Workspace Boom

Simpliwork Offices has strategically leased 1.5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible work environments. This move comes as part of a larger trend in the real estate sector toward hybrid work models and tech-enabled office spaces.

According to a statement from the company, the newly-leased space is part of the Embassy REIT portfolio. Simpliwork Offices' CEO and founder, Kunal Walia, emphasized that the flexible workspace industry is evolving from a disruptive force into a crucial component of the real estate ecosystem.

Having established a significant presence since its founding in 2018, Simpliwork Offices now operates over 85 centers across major Indian cities. The company expects to achieve a fiscal revenue of between Rs 850 and 900 crore, marking an increase from the previous year's Rs 780 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)