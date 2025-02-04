Azerbaijani Plane Tragedy: External Damage Leads to Crisis
An Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, allegedly due to external damage. The Kazakh preliminary report attributes damage to potential external objects. Azerbaijan's leader implicated Russian actions, while Russia investigates the cause. Thirty-eight died in the crash, with surviving crew hailed as heroes by Azerbaijani president.
A preliminary report has revealed new insights into the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in December, suggesting that the damage was likely caused by 'external objects.' According to the Kazakh government website, thirty-eight people were killed in the crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after the flight diverted from southern Russia.
Complications arose when Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev suggested accidental ground shooting in Russia as the cause, yet Moscow has remained non-committal on the issue. As Russian President Putin issued a rare apology, the Kremlin focused on opening a criminal case rather than admitting to firing at the aircraft.
The Kazakh Transport Ministry's report highlighted the puncture damage, evidenced by photos of foreign metal objects in the tail section. Calls for justice were made by Aliyev, stressing Russian liability, as Russia continues its investigation with expert assistance. Meanwhile, the black boxes have been sent to Brazil for further examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Rare Earth Pursuit: Strategic Collaborations with Kazakhstan and Beyond
Putin Extends Olive Branch to Incoming U.S. President Trump
Trump and Putin Eye Ukraine Peace Amid Escalating Tensions
Vladimir Putin: Advocating for Lasting Peace
Putin Cheers on Trump's Inauguration with Optimism for US-Russia Ties