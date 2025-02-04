Left Menu

Azerbaijani Plane Tragedy: External Damage Leads to Crisis

An Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, allegedly due to external damage. The Kazakh preliminary report attributes damage to potential external objects. Azerbaijan's leader implicated Russian actions, while Russia investigates the cause. Thirty-eight died in the crash, with surviving crew hailed as heroes by Azerbaijani president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:01 IST
Azerbaijani Plane Tragedy: External Damage Leads to Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary report has revealed new insights into the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in December, suggesting that the damage was likely caused by 'external objects.' According to the Kazakh government website, thirty-eight people were killed in the crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after the flight diverted from southern Russia.

Complications arose when Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev suggested accidental ground shooting in Russia as the cause, yet Moscow has remained non-committal on the issue. As Russian President Putin issued a rare apology, the Kremlin focused on opening a criminal case rather than admitting to firing at the aircraft.

The Kazakh Transport Ministry's report highlighted the puncture damage, evidenced by photos of foreign metal objects in the tail section. Calls for justice were made by Aliyev, stressing Russian liability, as Russia continues its investigation with expert assistance. Meanwhile, the black boxes have been sent to Brazil for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025