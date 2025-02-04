A preliminary report has revealed new insights into the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in December, suggesting that the damage was likely caused by 'external objects.' According to the Kazakh government website, thirty-eight people were killed in the crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after the flight diverted from southern Russia.

Complications arose when Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev suggested accidental ground shooting in Russia as the cause, yet Moscow has remained non-committal on the issue. As Russian President Putin issued a rare apology, the Kremlin focused on opening a criminal case rather than admitting to firing at the aircraft.

The Kazakh Transport Ministry's report highlighted the puncture damage, evidenced by photos of foreign metal objects in the tail section. Calls for justice were made by Aliyev, stressing Russian liability, as Russia continues its investigation with expert assistance. Meanwhile, the black boxes have been sent to Brazil for further examination.

