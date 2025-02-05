Slowdown without Panic: U.S. Job Market Holds Steady

In December, U.S. job openings saw their most significant drop in over a year, as reported by the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Despite this decline, hiring remained steady, suggesting that the labor market is not experiencing an abrupt slowdown.

Economists indicate that while there are fewer vacancies, job demand continues to surpass the available workforce, highlighting robust underlying market conditions. The U.S. central bank remains cautious on adjusting interest rates until at least mid-year, keeping its benchmark rate unchanged last week.

The labor market's resilience is evident in lower layoff figures and sustained hiring in sectors like finance and retail. This steadiness is perceived positively, with minimal short-term inflationary pressures and a stable quit rate reflecting labor market confidence.

