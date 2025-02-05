Left Menu

Slowdown without Panic: U.S. Job Market Holds Steady

The U.S. labor market exhibited a notable decrease in job openings in December, marking the largest drop in 14 months. However, consistent hiring and low layoff rates indicate the market remains stable. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain current interest rates until at least June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In December, U.S. job openings saw their most significant drop in over a year, as reported by the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Despite this decline, hiring remained steady, suggesting that the labor market is not experiencing an abrupt slowdown.

Economists indicate that while there are fewer vacancies, job demand continues to surpass the available workforce, highlighting robust underlying market conditions. The U.S. central bank remains cautious on adjusting interest rates until at least mid-year, keeping its benchmark rate unchanged last week.

The labor market's resilience is evident in lower layoff figures and sustained hiring in sectors like finance and retail. This steadiness is perceived positively, with minimal short-term inflationary pressures and a stable quit rate reflecting labor market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

