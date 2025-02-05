Tragedy Over the Potomac: Collision Raises Aviation Safety Concerns

A tragic midair collision occurred over the Potomac River between an American Airlines jetliner and a military helicopter, claiming 67 lives. As of Tuesday, officials confirmed they have identified 66 of the victims, while the ongoing recovery operations are conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In the wake of this devastating crash, the Federal Aviation Administration has imposed significant restrictions on helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport, maintaining these restrictions until late February. The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the American CRJ-700 was flying at an altitude of approximately 325 feet, while data showed the Black Hawk helicopter was at 300 feet at the time of the collision.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom reported President Trump's offered condolences and reiterated aviation safety as a key priority. The NTSB is thoroughly investigating the incident, including prior near-miss events and the protocols of air traffic control. Meanwhile, safety procedures and the management of the airspace around Reagan National Airport are under review, amid increased scrutiny of military helicopter operations.

