Nargis Dutt Foundation: A Beacon of Hope on World Cancer Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra — In a heartfelt event marking World Cancer Day, the Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a poignant gathering at the Carter Road Amphitheatre in Bandra West. Established in 1981, the foundation, led by Chairperson Priya Dutt, remains steadfast in its mission to promote cancer awareness and support for patients.

The event unfolded with a musical performance by Som Prem and his band, setting an uplifting tone. Priya Dutt reaffirmed the foundation's dedication to battling cancer through early detection and treatment initiatives. Eminent oncologist Dr. Anil D'Cruz highlighted the advances in cancer treatment, emphasizing that awareness can significantly improve survival rates.

Dr. Sewanti Limaye underscored the need for regular cancer screenings, describing it as a societal revolution that communities must embrace. Simultaneously, Dr. Sampada Dessai addressed the emotional challenges faced by cancer patients, stressing the importance of emotional support for recovery. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and celebrated actress Hina Khan added star power to the occasion, inspiring hope and health-consciousness among attendees.

The event concluded with a stirring musical finale, leaving attendees inspired to continue the fight against cancer. Reflecting on the evening, the Nargis Dutt Foundation remains a symbol of hope, tirelessly advocating for collective awareness and timely health interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)