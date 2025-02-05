Navigating the China-U.S. Trade Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S., foreign investors are increasingly cautious about China's stock market. Concerns over economic prospects and the impact of tariffs have driven many away, with a substantial amount of capital flowing out of China-focused funds in recent months.

The recent imposition of U.S. tariffs has added to the uncertainty, with investors opting for a more conservative approach, often moving towards bonds. The Chinese stock market's muted response to these developments indicates a wariness of the potential outcomes of ongoing trade disputes.

Analysts point out that the lack of significant market movement could signify that investors are bracing for prolonged conflicts, especially given the complexities involved compared to past trade negotiations. Even with potential market opportunities, the risk associated with tariffs remains a significant deterrent.

(With inputs from agencies.)