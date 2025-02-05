ECB's Bold Call: Interest Rates May Go Even Lower

The European Central Bank might slash interest rates below neutral to spark economic growth, ECB's Mario Centeno revealed to Reuters. Inflation threatens to dip below the bank's 2% target, prompting urgent action.

Threats from U.S. tariffs on European goods add to the growth challenge. Centeno, Bank of Portugal governor, stressed the urgency of slashing the ECB's key rate from the current 2.75% closer to 2% this year. However, achieving this might require further cuts, potentially dropping rates below neutral.

Centeno criticized Europe's investment drought and cautious consumer behavior, noting these factors hinder growth. He emphasized the need for policymakers to balance costs, boost productivity, and allow wage recovery. While U.S. tariffs are problematic, redirected Chinese goods might offer slight relief.

