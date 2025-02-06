Left Menu

U.S. Transportation Secretary Rethinks Air Safety Post-Helicopter Crash

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is reconsidering safety protocols at Reagan National Airport after a deadly helicopter-plane collision. Engaging with Trump adviser Elon Musk on airspace reform, Duffy demands scrutiny of military flights and aims to boost air traffic control staffing and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to enhance aviation safety, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a reconsideration of air traffic control staffing rules at Reagan National Airport following a tragic helicopter-plane collision that claimed 67 lives. The crash has prompted a comprehensive review of guidelines affecting military and civilian flights over Washington, D.C.

Duffy criticized the discretionary use of military helicopters in congested airspaces, advocating for alternative transportation methods for non-essential trips. Emphasizing the fatal crash's circumstances, he questioned the necessity of helicopter operations below set altitudes. Current restrictions on airspace usage are expected to remain enforced through late February.

Collaborating with Elon Musk's team, Duffy highlighted efforts to modernize the nation's air traffic control technology, acknowledging its outdated systems. Alongside this initiative, he aims to address significant staffing shortages by accelerating the recruitment and training of new air traffic controllers, addressing gaps affecting nearly all control towers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

