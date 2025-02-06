Left Menu

World Padel League: A Smash Hit in Mumbai

The World Padel League, led by team owner Sohail Khan, is off to an exciting start at Nesco Center in Mumbai. Padel, a sport combining elements of squash, tennis, and badminton, is rapidly gaining popularity, with hopes of growing interest in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:55 IST
World Padel League: A Smash Hit in Mumbai
Sohail Khan pioneers the METEORA World Padel League in India, leads the way with owning the PANTHERS team. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed the exciting kick-off of 'The Greatest Show on Court' as the World Padel League Tourney began at Nesco Center, drawing enthusiastic spectators. Sohail Khan, owner of team PANTHERS, expressed his delight over the event's success.

Khan highlighted the unique challenges of Padel, a sport melding squash, tennis, and badminton, which is gaining momentum across over 90 countries. His involvement stems not only from a personal interest but also from his children's enthusiasm, leading him to back the PANTHERS.

The team, comprised of top-ranking padel players, competes in a sport defined by dynamic gameplay and strategic use of wall bounces. With a fast-paced nature and relatively low playing costs, Padel is poised for a surge in popularity in India, offering a unique sporting experience.

Sohail Khan, citing the growing number of Padel courts, such as those at the Otters Club in Bandra, urged India's youth to embrace the sport for its physical and personal development benefits.

The World Padel League, organized by ID INFO Business Services and presented by METEORA Developers in Dubai, is aired live on Sony Sports 1. Media relations for the event are handled by SHAAZ MEDIA EVENTS, with multiple teams like SG Pipers CHEETAHS and Game Changers LIONS in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms

Pakistan’s Urgent Need for Epidemic Risk Financing: Key Insights from Country Diagnostics Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025