World Padel League: A Smash Hit in Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed the exciting kick-off of 'The Greatest Show on Court' as the World Padel League Tourney began at Nesco Center, drawing enthusiastic spectators. Sohail Khan, owner of team PANTHERS, expressed his delight over the event's success.

Khan highlighted the unique challenges of Padel, a sport melding squash, tennis, and badminton, which is gaining momentum across over 90 countries. His involvement stems not only from a personal interest but also from his children's enthusiasm, leading him to back the PANTHERS.

The team, comprised of top-ranking padel players, competes in a sport defined by dynamic gameplay and strategic use of wall bounces. With a fast-paced nature and relatively low playing costs, Padel is poised for a surge in popularity in India, offering a unique sporting experience.

Sohail Khan, citing the growing number of Padel courts, such as those at the Otters Club in Bandra, urged India's youth to embrace the sport for its physical and personal development benefits.

The World Padel League, organized by ID INFO Business Services and presented by METEORA Developers in Dubai, is aired live on Sony Sports 1. Media relations for the event are handled by SHAAZ MEDIA EVENTS, with multiple teams like SG Pipers CHEETAHS and Game Changers LIONS in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)