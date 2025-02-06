Honda's Green Leap: E20 Compliance Achieved for All Models
Honda Cars India has obtained E20 petrol compliance certification for all its models sold in the country, including Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze. This move underscores the company's dedication to sustainable mobility, aligning with India's push for greener transportation solutions and reflecting Honda's longstanding commitment since 2009.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Honda Cars India announced on Thursday that all its models sold in the country have received E20 petrol compliance certification. The certified models include Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze.
This achievement signifies Honda's dedication to eco-friendly mobility solutions and supports India's transition towards greener transportation, as stated by the company.
Since 2009, Honda has ensured that all cars manufactured in India are compatible with E20 fuels, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and alignment with government mandates for future fuel compliance set for 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EVMs Elevate Election Efficiency in Bhutan with Indian Innovation
AWS Commits Rs60,000 Crore Investment to Elevate Hyderabad as India's Data Centre Hub
Crisis in Congo: Rebel Advance Elevates Tensions
Floral Deluge Elevates Spiritual Fervor at Maha Kumbh Mela
Celestial Triveni Yog Elevates Maha Kumbh's Mauni Amavasya