Honda's Green Leap: E20 Compliance Achieved for All Models

Honda Cars India announced on Thursday that all its models sold in the country have received E20 petrol compliance certification. The certified models include Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze.

This achievement signifies Honda's dedication to eco-friendly mobility solutions and supports India's transition towards greener transportation, as stated by the company.

Since 2009, Honda has ensured that all cars manufactured in India are compatible with E20 fuels, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and alignment with government mandates for future fuel compliance set for 2025.

