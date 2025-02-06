Marriott and Accenture Unite to Boost Hospitality Skills in India
Marriott International has partnered with Accenture in India to launch a skill training program focused on the hospitality sector. This initiative offers a four-month training and mentorship program, culminating in paid internships across Marriott's Indian properties, empowering young talents for careers in hospitality.
Marriott International has embarked on a significant collaboration with Accenture in India to bolster skill development in the hospitality sector, a strategic move announced in a recent statement.
The initiative features a comprehensive four-month program, with participants undergoing two months of intensive hospitality and life skills training from non-profit organizations financially backed by Accenture.
Following the training phase, participants receive mentorship and soft skills enhancement through direct employee engagement activities at Marriott. Successful candidates are then offered paid internships across Marriott's 155 properties in India, providing them with valuable practical experience and financial aid, as highlighted by Ranju Alex, Area Vice President of Marriott International South Asia.
