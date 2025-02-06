Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Truck Takes Lives of Mother and Son
A mother and son lost their lives when a speeding truck struck their motorcycle in Ujhani Kotwali. Returning from a wedding, the victims included Vijay, his mother Mamta, his sister Bhavna, and nephew. Police apprehended the truck driver. A detailed investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident in Ujhani Kotwali, a mother-son duo lost their lives after a speeding truck crashed into their motorcycle, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred late Wednesday night near Gyan Banquet Hall. Vijay and his family were returning home when the devastating collision took place.
Police have arrested the truck driver, and an extensive investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement