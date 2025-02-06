Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Truck Takes Lives of Mother and Son

A mother and son lost their lives when a speeding truck struck their motorcycle in Ujhani Kotwali. Returning from a wedding, the victims included Vijay, his mother Mamta, his sister Bhavna, and nephew. Police apprehended the truck driver. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Truck Takes Lives of Mother and Son
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Ujhani Kotwali, a mother-son duo lost their lives after a speeding truck crashed into their motorcycle, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night near Gyan Banquet Hall. Vijay and his family were returning home when the devastating collision took place.

Police have arrested the truck driver, and an extensive investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025