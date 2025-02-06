Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Truck Takes Lives of Mother and Son

In a tragic accident in Ujhani Kotwali, a mother-son duo lost their lives after a speeding truck crashed into their motorcycle, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night near Gyan Banquet Hall. Vijay and his family were returning home when the devastating collision took place.

Police have arrested the truck driver, and an extensive investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)