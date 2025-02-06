Railway Zones Realigned: SCoR Gets New Divisional Jurisdiction
The Railway Board has revised the territorial jurisdictions of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. The Waltair division is split into Visakhapatnam and Rayagada. Post-modifications, SCoR includes Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal. Changes aim to avoid operational bottlenecks and ensure efficient coal transit.
The Railway Board has undertaken a significant territorial reorganization within the country's railway network, affecting the newly proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone.
According to the revised guidelines, the new SCoR will include four divisions: Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal, streamlining operations and enhancing connectivity.
In alignment with these changes, the existing Waltair division has been bifurcated to form Visakhapatnam under SCoR while creating a new Rayagada division under East Coast Railway. These modifications aim to improve operational efficiency and facilitate seamless movement of coal and other goods.
