Railway Zones Realigned: SCoR Gets New Divisional Jurisdiction

The Railway Board has undertaken a significant territorial reorganization within the country's railway network, affecting the newly proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone.

According to the revised guidelines, the new SCoR will include four divisions: Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal, streamlining operations and enhancing connectivity.

In alignment with these changes, the existing Waltair division has been bifurcated to form Visakhapatnam under SCoR while creating a new Rayagada division under East Coast Railway. These modifications aim to improve operational efficiency and facilitate seamless movement of coal and other goods.

