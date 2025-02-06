Left Menu

Uday Kotak's Lavish Real Estate Investment: A Record Breaking Deal in Mumbai

Billionaire Uday Kotak purchased 12 high-end residential units in Mumbai's upscale Worli area for Rs 202 crore. This acquisition marks one of the most expensive residential purchases in the city. The Kotak family bought these units in the Shiv Sagar building, totaling 7,418 sq ft of carpet area.

Updated: 06-02-2025 21:03 IST
Billionaire Uday Kotak has made headlines with a significant real estate purchase in Mumbai. Documents revealed he acquired 12 residential units in the exclusive Worli area for Rs 202 crore, which stands as one of the city's priciest property deals.

The properties, located in the Shiv Sagar building along the prestigious Worli Sea Face, were bought by Kotak, his immediate family, and his father. Spanning a total of 7,418 sq ft, the acquisition positions Kotak among the elite in the area, home to many top industry figures.

Kotak's purchase might allow for future redevelopment, a strategy previously adopted by savvy investors seeking total control over a property. Given Kotak's prominence, as highlighted in the Hurun Global Rich List, this move further cements his financial influence and strategic investment acumen.

