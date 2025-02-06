Uday Kotak's Lavish Real Estate Investment: A Record Breaking Deal in Mumbai

Billionaire Uday Kotak has made headlines with a significant real estate purchase in Mumbai. Documents revealed he acquired 12 residential units in the exclusive Worli area for Rs 202 crore, which stands as one of the city's priciest property deals.

The properties, located in the Shiv Sagar building along the prestigious Worli Sea Face, were bought by Kotak, his immediate family, and his father. Spanning a total of 7,418 sq ft, the acquisition positions Kotak among the elite in the area, home to many top industry figures.

Kotak's purchase might allow for future redevelopment, a strategy previously adopted by savvy investors seeking total control over a property. Given Kotak's prominence, as highlighted in the Hurun Global Rich List, this move further cements his financial influence and strategic investment acumen.

