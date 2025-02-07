Left Menu

U.S. Approves $1 Billion Military Construction Deal with Kuwait

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1 billion sale of military design and construction services to Kuwait. A principal contractor will be chosen from approved vendors through a competitive acquisition process, as stated by the Pentagon.

The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a potential military construction deal with Kuwait, valued at an estimated $1 billion, according to a Pentagon announcement on Thursday.

The agreement entails providing design and construction services, a strategic enhancement for Kuwait's military infrastructure. The selection of a principal contractor, a significant aspect of the deal, will be conducted through competitive acquisition among approved vendors, as noted in the Pentagon's statement.

This decision marks a notable expansion in military collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a commitment to strengthening defense capabilities in the region.

