U.S. Approves $1 Billion Military Construction Deal with Kuwait

The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a potential military construction deal with Kuwait, valued at an estimated $1 billion, according to a Pentagon announcement on Thursday.

The agreement entails providing design and construction services, a strategic enhancement for Kuwait's military infrastructure. The selection of a principal contractor, a significant aspect of the deal, will be conducted through competitive acquisition among approved vendors, as noted in the Pentagon's statement.

This decision marks a notable expansion in military collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a commitment to strengthening defense capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)