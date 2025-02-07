U.S. Approves $1 Billion Military Construction Deal with Kuwait
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1 billion sale of military design and construction services to Kuwait. A principal contractor will be chosen from approved vendors through a competitive acquisition process, as stated by the Pentagon.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a potential military construction deal with Kuwait, valued at an estimated $1 billion, according to a Pentagon announcement on Thursday.
The agreement entails providing design and construction services, a strategic enhancement for Kuwait's military infrastructure. The selection of a principal contractor, a significant aspect of the deal, will be conducted through competitive acquisition among approved vendors, as noted in the Pentagon's statement.
This decision marks a notable expansion in military collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a commitment to strengthening defense capabilities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- State Department
- Kuwait
- military
- sale
- construction
- services
- Pentagon
- vendors
- acquisitions
ALSO READ
Amazon Web Services to Boost Telangana with Rs 60,000 Crore Investment
Gaza Reconstruction in Balance Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions
Botswana's New President Eyes Swift Diamond Sales Deal
Ukraine Rebuilds: Private Sector Investment Fuels $500 Billion Reconstruction Effort
Stabbing Incident in South London: A Quick Response by Emergency Services