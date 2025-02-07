DTDC Embarks on Rapid Commerce with New 2-4 Hour Delivery

Express logistics company DTDC has unveiled its latest service offering: 2-4 hour and same-day delivery options, marking its entry into the rapid commerce sector.

In a strategic move, DTDC's first Dark Store has been set up in Bengaluru, kicking off a hyperlocal fulfilment ecosystem poised to significantly boost last-mile delivery speed and efficiency.

DTDC aims to leverage its extensive logistics network and technology expertise to expand these rapid delivery options across India, enhancing service for D2C brands and social commerce sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)