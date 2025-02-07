DTDC Embarks on Rapid Commerce with New 2-4 Hour Delivery
Express logistics operator DTDC announced the launch of 2-4 hour and same-day delivery services, entering the fast-growing rapid commerce industry. By establishing a Dark Store in Bengaluru, the company aims to enhance last-mile delivery efficiency and support D2C brands with quick service across India.
Express logistics company DTDC has unveiled its latest service offering: 2-4 hour and same-day delivery options, marking its entry into the rapid commerce sector.
In a strategic move, DTDC's first Dark Store has been set up in Bengaluru, kicking off a hyperlocal fulfilment ecosystem poised to significantly boost last-mile delivery speed and efficiency.
DTDC aims to leverage its extensive logistics network and technology expertise to expand these rapid delivery options across India, enhancing service for D2C brands and social commerce sellers.
