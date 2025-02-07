Left Menu

DTDC Embarks on Rapid Commerce with New 2-4 Hour Delivery

Express logistics operator DTDC announced the launch of 2-4 hour and same-day delivery services, entering the fast-growing rapid commerce industry. By establishing a Dark Store in Bengaluru, the company aims to enhance last-mile delivery efficiency and support D2C brands with quick service across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Express logistics company DTDC has unveiled its latest service offering: 2-4 hour and same-day delivery options, marking its entry into the rapid commerce sector.

In a strategic move, DTDC's first Dark Store has been set up in Bengaluru, kicking off a hyperlocal fulfilment ecosystem poised to significantly boost last-mile delivery speed and efficiency.

DTDC aims to leverage its extensive logistics network and technology expertise to expand these rapid delivery options across India, enhancing service for D2C brands and social commerce sellers.

