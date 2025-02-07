Left Menu

Revolutionizing Roads: Introducing the Eco-Friendly REJUBIT

REJUBIT, a rejuvenating agent for pavement recycling, was launched by Ooms India and CSIR-CRRI. Unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, the innovation promises sustainable road infrastructure by reusing old pavement material, reducing raw material demand, and enhancing road durability, aligning with India's green infrastructure goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:45 IST
Revolutionizing Roads: Introducing the Eco-Friendly REJUBIT
Ooms India and CSIR-CRRI Unveil REJUBIT: A Revolutionary Rejuvenating Agent for Sustainable Roads. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a significant stride towards sustainable road infrastructure, Ooms India has teamed up with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to launch REJUBIT, an advanced rejuvenating agent poised to transform pavement recycling. The launch event, hosted at the CRRI Auditorium, was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who officially rolled out REJUBIT and introduced its pioneering technology to the industry.

REJUBIT facilitates the reuse of aged pavement materials by reviving the physical and mechanical attributes of the old binder. This groundbreaking solution enables the recycling of deteriorated roads, markedly reducing the need for new raw materials and addressing the issue of escalating road levels in urban areas. By integrating REJUBIT, road rehabilitation initiatives can minimize carbon emissions, lessen reliance on new bitumen, and boost pavement sustainability. Nitin Gadkari underscored the importance of eco-friendly and cost-efficient road construction methods, commending Ooms India and CSIR-CRRI for their dedication to sustainable development. REJUBIT emerges as a transformative force, dovetailing with India's aspirations for environmentally sound and resilient road networks, ensuring prolonged service life while preserving natural resources.

Rajeev Kathal, Managing Director of Ooms India, remarked, "Ooms India consistently innovates to meet the country's evolving needs, and REJUBIT represents a significant enhancement to the road transport sector" (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: This press release was distributed by PNN. ANI accepts no responsibility for its content).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025