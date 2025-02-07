Revolutionizing Roads: Introducing the Eco-Friendly REJUBIT

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a significant stride towards sustainable road infrastructure, Ooms India has teamed up with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to launch REJUBIT, an advanced rejuvenating agent poised to transform pavement recycling. The launch event, hosted at the CRRI Auditorium, was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who officially rolled out REJUBIT and introduced its pioneering technology to the industry.

REJUBIT facilitates the reuse of aged pavement materials by reviving the physical and mechanical attributes of the old binder. This groundbreaking solution enables the recycling of deteriorated roads, markedly reducing the need for new raw materials and addressing the issue of escalating road levels in urban areas. By integrating REJUBIT, road rehabilitation initiatives can minimize carbon emissions, lessen reliance on new bitumen, and boost pavement sustainability. Nitin Gadkari underscored the importance of eco-friendly and cost-efficient road construction methods, commending Ooms India and CSIR-CRRI for their dedication to sustainable development. REJUBIT emerges as a transformative force, dovetailing with India's aspirations for environmentally sound and resilient road networks, ensuring prolonged service life while preserving natural resources.

Rajeev Kathal, Managing Director of Ooms India, remarked, "Ooms India consistently innovates to meet the country's evolving needs, and REJUBIT represents a significant enhancement to the road transport sector" (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: This press release was distributed by PNN. ANI accepts no responsibility for its content).

(With inputs from agencies.)