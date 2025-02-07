Eurozone Bond Yields Steady as Investors Eye U.S. Jobs Data

Eurozone government bond yields remained mostly steady on Friday, as investors eagerly anticipated forthcoming U.S. jobs data and updated estimates from the European Central Bank on the euro area's 'neutral rate' of interest.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, expected to show an increase of 170,000 jobs for the previous month, was seen as a crucial indicator following December's significant 256,000 job rise.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield stayed firm at 2.375%, maintaining its position after hitting a one-month low earlier. Italy's 10-year yield was also stable at 3.442%, highlighting a 105.9 basis point spread with German bonds.

