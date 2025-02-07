Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Steady as Investors Eye U.S. Jobs Data

Eurozone government bond yields remained steady with anticipation of U.S. jobs data and updated eurozone 'neutral rate' estimates. Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.375%, while Italy's also held at 3.442%. The ECB's interest rate forecasts are pivotal for economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:41 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Steady as Investors Eye U.S. Jobs Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eurozone government bond yields remained mostly steady on Friday, as investors eagerly anticipated forthcoming U.S. jobs data and updated estimates from the European Central Bank on the euro area's 'neutral rate' of interest.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, expected to show an increase of 170,000 jobs for the previous month, was seen as a crucial indicator following December's significant 256,000 job rise.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield stayed firm at 2.375%, maintaining its position after hitting a one-month low earlier. Italy's 10-year yield was also stable at 3.442%, highlighting a 105.9 basis point spread with German bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025