SPIC Outshines with Q3 Revenue Surge

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Ltd reported a notable profit before tax of Rs 54.59 crore for Q3 of the fiscal year 2024, an increase from the Rs 46.53 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The Chennai-based fertilizer firm, focused on agri-nutrients, attributes the enhanced profitability to its strategic transition to natural gas and a strong emphasis on cost and operational efficiencies.

The company's total income surged to Rs 823.23 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 519.47 crore in the previous year, highlighting India's growing agri-economy potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)