Stock Markets Anticipate U.S. Job Report as Tech Stocks Shift

U.S. stock index futures hovered as traders anticipate the latest nonfarm payrolls report, seeking clues on potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Analysts predict January job additions will be significant but less dramatic than December's figures. The next federal meeting is expected to leave rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com experienced a premarket dip due to softened forecasts in its cloud computing arm, impacting broader market sentiment. Despite this, overall optimism persists with the Dow rallying on strong earnings reports and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

In market movers, Fortinet and Expedia advanced due to positive revenue forecasts, while Microchip and Elf Beauty faced setbacks with lower-than-expected guidance. Investors are also eyeing February's preliminary consumer sentiment data, with the majority of S&P 500 companies surpassing expectations in recent earnings.

