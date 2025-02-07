Left Menu

Stock Markets Anticipate U.S. Job Report as Tech Stocks Shift

U.S. stock futures remain steady as investors await the job report for insight on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Despite Amazon's cloud unit dip, strong corporate earnings and hopes for a China-U.S. trade deal boost market sentiment. Fortinet and Expedia saw gains, while Microchip and Elf Beauty declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:58 IST
Stock Markets Anticipate U.S. Job Report as Tech Stocks Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures hovered as traders anticipate the latest nonfarm payrolls report, seeking clues on potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Analysts predict January job additions will be significant but less dramatic than December's figures. The next federal meeting is expected to leave rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com experienced a premarket dip due to softened forecasts in its cloud computing arm, impacting broader market sentiment. Despite this, overall optimism persists with the Dow rallying on strong earnings reports and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

In market movers, Fortinet and Expedia advanced due to positive revenue forecasts, while Microchip and Elf Beauty faced setbacks with lower-than-expected guidance. Investors are also eyeing February's preliminary consumer sentiment data, with the majority of S&P 500 companies surpassing expectations in recent earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025