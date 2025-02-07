Left Menu

India Shines Bright: Surpassing 100 GW Solar Capacity Milestone

India reaches a historic milestone by surpassing 100 GW of installed solar power capacity, marking a significant step towards its 2030 target of 500 GW in non-fossil fuel energy. The achievement underscores India's growing leadership in renewable energy and highlights its advances in solar power technology and infrastructure.

India has achieved a pivotal milestone in its renewable energy journey, surpassing the 100 GW mark in installed solar power capacity. This remarkable feat positions India as a global leader in the renewable energy sector, reinforcing its commitment to a greener future. The nation's ambitious target, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted the country's strides in green energy under Modi's leadership. He emphasized the transformative impact of initiatives like solar panels, parks, and rooftop projects, which have played a vital role in reaching this solar energy milestone. India's progress showcases its self-reliance in green energy while also providing a sustainable path for other countries to follow.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy reported an extraordinary 3450 percent increase in solar capacity over the past decade, with total solar capacity reaching 100.33 GW as of January 2025. This growth highlights the success of projects such as PM SuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana, making rooftop solar a reality for households nationwide. India also continues to enhance its solar manufacturing capabilities, with capacity surging from 2 GW in 2014 to 60 GW in 2024, targeting 100 GW by 2030 under supportive policies.

