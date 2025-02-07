Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts in US: A Trump Administration Overview

The Trump administration faces a lawsuit from the U.S.'s largest government workers' union, challenging cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development as unconstitutional.

Amid intensifying trade disputes with China, President Trump is set to meet Japan's Prime Minister to strengthen business and security ties.

The latest employment report indicates that U.S. job growth may have cooled in January, impacted by California wildfires and cold weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)