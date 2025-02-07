Left Menu

Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts in US: A Trump Administration Overview

Current U.S. domestic news includes legal actions against the Trump administration over USAID cuts and policy changes. It covers Trump's interactions with Japan amid trade tensions, U.S. job growth forecasts, air traffic management reforms, AI summit participation, a missing Alaskan plane, and citizenship law debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:29 IST
The Trump administration faces a lawsuit from the U.S.'s largest government workers' union, challenging cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development as unconstitutional.

Amid intensifying trade disputes with China, President Trump is set to meet Japan's Prime Minister to strengthen business and security ties.

The latest employment report indicates that U.S. job growth may have cooled in January, impacted by California wildfires and cold weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

