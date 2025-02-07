Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar Highlights Human Rights in Fali S. Nariman Memorial Lecture
Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court of India underscored the role of human rights in contemporary public policy during the Fali S. Nariman Memorial Lecture at O.P. Jindal Global University. He praised Nariman's legacy, emphasizing the judiciary's responsibility to secure socio-economic justice through constitutional protection for weaker societal sections.
In a compelling address at O.P. Jindal Global University, Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court of India delivered the Fali S. Nariman Memorial Lecture, focusing on the reinforcement of fundamental rights by the Supreme Court. Justice Kumar articulated the judiciary's unwavering commitment to securing socio-economic justice through comprehensive welfare policies to better protect vulnerable societal groups.
The lecture paid homage to Fali S. Nariman, celebrated for his impactful contributions to human rights and the legal landscape of India. Justice Kumar praised Nariman as a beacon of fairness and courage, whose work resonated with the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution. Nariman's ethos extended beyond legal corridors as he passionately advocated for the right to education during his tenure in the Rajya Sabha.
Reflecting on 75 years of the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court's role, Justice Kumar noted the importance of translating constitutional ideals into public policy. By interpreting the Right to Life expansively, the Supreme Court has underscored the necessity of a clean environment, food, and education as fundamental entitlements. In his remarks, Justice Kumar highlighted how public interest litigation has become a vital tool for advancing socio-economic rights in India.
