Kazipet Railway Coach Plant: Progress and Plans Unveiled

The Indian government revealed in the Rajya Sabha that a sum of Rs 251 crore has already been invested in the railway coach manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, with plans for more funding in 2024-25.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the total project cost is projected at Rs 521.36 crore, aimed at developing a facility for manufacturing and maintaining cutting-edge rolling stock.

Despite foundations being laid in July 2023, delays were questioned by MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. Vaishnaw assured that work continues at the Kazipet site, advancing towards its ambitious targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)