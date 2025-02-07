Kazipet Railway Coach Plant: Progress and Plans Unveiled
The Indian government has spent Rs 251 crore on the railway coach manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, set to cost Rs 521.36 crore. The project, delayed since its foundation stone was laid in July 2023, aims to produce and maintain advanced rolling stocks. More funds are allocated for 2024-25.
The Indian government revealed in the Rajya Sabha that a sum of Rs 251 crore has already been invested in the railway coach manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, with plans for more funding in 2024-25.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the total project cost is projected at Rs 521.36 crore, aimed at developing a facility for manufacturing and maintaining cutting-edge rolling stock.
Despite foundations being laid in July 2023, delays were questioned by MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. Vaishnaw assured that work continues at the Kazipet site, advancing towards its ambitious targets.
