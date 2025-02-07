Left Menu

Kazipet Railway Coach Plant: Progress and Plans Unveiled

The Indian government has spent Rs 251 crore on the railway coach manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, set to cost Rs 521.36 crore. The project, delayed since its foundation stone was laid in July 2023, aims to produce and maintain advanced rolling stocks. More funds are allocated for 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:28 IST
Kazipet Railway Coach Plant: Progress and Plans Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government revealed in the Rajya Sabha that a sum of Rs 251 crore has already been invested in the railway coach manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, with plans for more funding in 2024-25.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the total project cost is projected at Rs 521.36 crore, aimed at developing a facility for manufacturing and maintaining cutting-edge rolling stock.

Despite foundations being laid in July 2023, delays were questioned by MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. Vaishnaw assured that work continues at the Kazipet site, advancing towards its ambitious targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025