U.S. Dollar Gains Amid Mixed Job Growth Data, Fed Rate Decision Awaited
The U.S. dollar increased as data revealed slower job growth in January and a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.0%, allowing the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate cuts. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 143,000, boosting the dollar index to 107.88, with the yen and euro responding to the changes.
The U.S. dollar made gains following mixed employment data for January, signaling slower job growth yet a slight dip in the unemployment rate to 4.0%. This development grants the Federal Reserve room to pause potential interest rate reductions until June.
The Labor Department reported a 143,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, contrary to economists' expectations of 170,000, but still a solid figure following December's revised 307,000 rise.
The dollar index, a barometer of the U.S. currency against global counterparts, climbed to a peak of 108.02, settling at 107.88. Notably, the yen saw a dollar gain of 0.27%, while the euro dipped following the data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
