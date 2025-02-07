Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Gains Amid Mixed Job Growth Data, Fed Rate Decision Awaited

The U.S. dollar increased as data revealed slower job growth in January and a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.0%, allowing the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate cuts. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 143,000, boosting the dollar index to 107.88, with the yen and euro responding to the changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST
U.S. Dollar Gains Amid Mixed Job Growth Data, Fed Rate Decision Awaited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar made gains following mixed employment data for January, signaling slower job growth yet a slight dip in the unemployment rate to 4.0%. This development grants the Federal Reserve room to pause potential interest rate reductions until June.

The Labor Department reported a 143,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, contrary to economists' expectations of 170,000, but still a solid figure following December's revised 307,000 rise.

The dollar index, a barometer of the U.S. currency against global counterparts, climbed to a peak of 108.02, settling at 107.88. Notably, the yen saw a dollar gain of 0.27%, while the euro dipped following the data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025