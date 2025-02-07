U.S. Dollar Gains Amid Mixed Job Growth Data, Fed Rate Decision Awaited

The U.S. dollar made gains following mixed employment data for January, signaling slower job growth yet a slight dip in the unemployment rate to 4.0%. This development grants the Federal Reserve room to pause potential interest rate reductions until June.

The Labor Department reported a 143,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, contrary to economists' expectations of 170,000, but still a solid figure following December's revised 307,000 rise.

The dollar index, a barometer of the U.S. currency against global counterparts, climbed to a peak of 108.02, settling at 107.88. Notably, the yen saw a dollar gain of 0.27%, while the euro dipped following the data.

