RBI Rate Cut Ignites Hope in Real Estate Sector

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced its lending rate by 25 basis points, a move welcomed by real estate developers. This change is expected to benefit home loan borrowers and boost housing demand, with potential for further cuts increasing sales, particularly in mid-income and affordable housing segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:40 IST
The Reserve Bank of India's decision to slash the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points has been met with approval from real estate developers nationwide. This cut has been deemed beneficial for existing home loan borrowers and is expected to encourage potential buyers to invest in residential properties.

According to developers and industry bodies like CREDAI and Naredco, while the immediate impact may be limited, the reduction is expected to lower home loan interest rates, thus boosting housing sales and improving affordability, especially in India's mid-income and affordable segments.

Industry experts predict enhanced consumer spending due to the rate cut, coupled with increased income tax exemption limits, leading to greater demand for housing and the potential launch of new projects. The decision is seen as a significant boost for the real estate sector, fostering a favorable environment for investors and homebuyers alike.

