Kerala's Visionary Budget 2025: A Step Towards Sustainable Growth and Innovation

The Kerala Budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, has been well-received for its focus on growth, sustainability, and innovation. Highlights include investments in infrastructure, technology, and sustainability, along with initiatives to promote fintech and startups, positioning Kerala for industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, has garnered positive feedback from the business sector, who praised its emphasis on growth, sustainability, and innovation.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala has labeled the budget as visionary, highlighting its focus on both growth and sustainability.

Industry leaders, like Vinod Manjila, believe the budget's investment in infrastructure, technology, and sustainability will spur industrial development, with plans to leverage the Vizhinjam port for the state's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

