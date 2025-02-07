Kerala's Visionary Budget 2025: A Step Towards Sustainable Growth and Innovation

The Kerala Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, has garnered positive feedback from the business sector, who praised its emphasis on growth, sustainability, and innovation.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala has labeled the budget as visionary, highlighting its focus on both growth and sustainability.

Industry leaders, like Vinod Manjila, believe the budget's investment in infrastructure, technology, and sustainability will spur industrial development, with plans to leverage the Vizhinjam port for the state's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)