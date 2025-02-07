Kolkata's Iconic Yellow Taxis Get an Eco-Friendly Upgrade

Kolkata is set to witness the revival of its iconic yellow taxis as 150 eco-friendly CNG variants prepare to roll out on the city's streets. This move, announced by a transport official on Friday, was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the service operator on the final day of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit.

The initiative not only aims to keep the traditional yellow taxis operational despite their approaching life expectancy deadline but also seeks to provide modern amenities demanded by today's commuters in a cost-effective manner. With older diesel models being phased out, this eco-friendly upgrade is expected to revitalize the urban transport scene, ensuring a sustainable future for taxi drivers.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan revealed that four MoUs, totaling an investment of Rs 1,575 crore, were signed at the summit. Besides upgrading yellow taxis, new projects promised pink taxis for female commuters, a rent-a-bike scheme featuring electric bikes, and expanded cruise tourism. These efforts underscore West Bengal's commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more efficient transportation system.

(With inputs from agencies.)