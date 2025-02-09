China's Inflation Conundrum: The Balancing Act Amid Global Pressures
China experiences its fastest consumer inflation in five months due to mixed holiday spending and continued deflationary pressures. Analysts suggest that without increased domestic demand and tariff adjustments, economic challenges will persist. The consumer and core inflation rates slightly increased, influenced by the Lunar New Year's seasonal factors.
China's consumer inflation surged to a five-month high in January, despite ongoing producer price deflation, as holiday spending produced mixed results.
Analysts argue deflationary pressures will persist throughout the year unless policies effectively boost domestic demand. The consumer price index rose 0.5% year-over-year, topping economists' predictions, while core inflation climbed slightly, reflecting the seasonal impact of the Lunar New Year.
Despite an increase in spending on entertainment and travel, wage and job security concerns kept overall holiday spending growth at just 1.2%. Policymakers remain under pressure as manufacturing and services face unexpected contractions, compounded by U.S. tariff impacts on exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
