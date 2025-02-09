Left Menu

Bajaj Auto's Bold Entry into E-Rickshaw Market

Bajaj Auto is set to enter the Indian e-rickshaw market by the end of this fiscal. The company sees significant potential in this unorganized sector, expecting regulatory approvals soon. Bajaj aims to redefine the segment with a modern e-rickshaw, while also expanding its electric scooter market share.

Bajaj Auto is preparing to enter the Indian e-rickshaw market by the end of this financial year to capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly growing yet unorganized sector, as stated by a senior company executive.

The company anticipates receiving necessary regulatory clearances soon, which will position it to enter the market, currently estimated at 45,000 units monthly, according to Executive Director Rakesh Sharma.

Bajaj's strategic move aims to introduce a modern e-rickshaw that will set a new benchmark in the segment, enhancing owner and passenger satisfaction while generating new business opportunities.

