DD CINEVISION's 'Nalanda Mahavihar' Enlightens Mumbai with Historical Brilliance

In a grand gathering in Mumbai, DD CINEVISION showcased its highly anticipated historical film, 'Nalanda Mahavihar'. The event attracted industry professionals, film enthusiasts, and special guests, eager to witness this cinematic homage to India's rich and diverse historical tapestry.

Directed by Arvind Gupta and produced by Deepak M. Diwan, 'Nalanda Mahavihar' offers an immersive historical journey, illuminating the grandeur and enduring legacy of one of ancient India's most renowned educational centers. Featuring performances by actors Manish Khanna, Malkhaan Singh, Madan Tyagi, and Siraj Mustafa, the film captivated audiences with its well-crafted storytelling and vivid visuals, promising a vivid glimpse into an illustrious past.

DD CINEVISION expressed gratitude for the film's warm reception, stating, "The enthusiasm and admiration received by 'Nalanda Mahavihar' deeply resonate with our mission to produce powerful, culturally significant cinema." With the success of its special screening, 'Nalanda Mahavihar' is poised for broader acclaim, promising to resonate with audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)