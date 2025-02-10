A New Era for Jobseekers: Labour Ministry Partners with FoundIt
The Labour Ministry has partnered with FoundIt to enhance job creation through an MoU aimed at expanding employment opportunities both domestically and internationally for jobseekers on the NCS portal. The agreement will introduce over 10 lakh domestic and 1.25 lakh international vacancies annually.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has entered an initial agreement with leading job portal FoundIt to significantly boost job creation, offering additional opportunities to young jobseekers.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the NCS portal's pivotal role in connecting job seekers with domestic and international employment opportunities.
The MoU anticipates the annual creation of over 10 lakh job opportunities, aimed at bridging skill gaps and enhancing career prospects across India and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legendary Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan
Bittersweet Tribute: Padma Bhushan Posthumously Honors Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas
Tensions Mount as Bhalswa Landfill Collapses in Delhi
Posthumous Padma Bhushan Fuels Inspiration Among Youth
Tension Mounts as M23 Rebels Close in on Goma