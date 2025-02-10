A New Era for Jobseekers: Labour Ministry Partners with FoundIt

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has entered an initial agreement with leading job portal FoundIt to significantly boost job creation, offering additional opportunities to young jobseekers.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the NCS portal's pivotal role in connecting job seekers with domestic and international employment opportunities.

The MoU anticipates the annual creation of over 10 lakh job opportunities, aimed at bridging skill gaps and enhancing career prospects across India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)