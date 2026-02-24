Amid growing scrutiny, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration has announced plans to release documents concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's tenure as a trade envoy, following his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The decision comes in the wake of Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, a rare event for the royal family, prompting calls for reevaluation of parliamentary conventions.

Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, has denied any unlawful activities in connection with Epstein and expressed regret over their friendship. However, allegations of misconduct during his trade envoy role have fostered criticism from lawmakers who argue that he prioritized personal gain over public interest.

The unfolding saga has roiled the British monarchy, with calls from opposition parties to abolish conventions that shield the royal family in parliamentary discussions. The government's support for releasing vetting documents signals a step towards transparency, yet the controversy underscores an unprecedented crisis for the royal family.

