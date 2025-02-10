Signature Global's Profits Surge in December Quarter

Signature Global, a prominent real estate developer, has reported a significant surge in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 29.13 crore. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 2.17 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's total income experienced a near three-fold rise, amounting to Rs 86.21 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This upturn in financial performance underscores Signature Global's strong position in the real estate sector.

According to the firm's latest regulatory filing, the impressive growth in both net profit and total income highlights Signature Global's effective business strategies and robust market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)