Left Menu

Signature Global's Profits Surge in December Quarter

Real estate firm Signature Global reported a significant increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 29.13 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 2.17 crore last year. Total income also saw a substantial rise to Rs 86.21 crore, showcasing the company's growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:26 IST
Signature Global's Profits Surge in December Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global, a prominent real estate developer, has reported a significant surge in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 29.13 crore. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 2.17 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's total income experienced a near three-fold rise, amounting to Rs 86.21 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This upturn in financial performance underscores Signature Global's strong position in the real estate sector.

According to the firm's latest regulatory filing, the impressive growth in both net profit and total income highlights Signature Global's effective business strategies and robust market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025