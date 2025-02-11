Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Near Sahaypur: Couple's Fatal Journey from Maha Kumbh

A tragic accident occurred near Sahaypur when a car returning from Maha Kumbh collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of Mahendra Pratap and Bhuri Devi. Four others were injured and hospitalized. The truck involved has been seized, and its driver detained. All were Agra district residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal road accident unfolded near Sahaypur village on Monday as a couple lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a devastating collision between a car and a truck. The group was returning from the Maha Kumbh when tragedy struck, according to local police.

Identified as Mahendra Pratap, 50, and Bhuri Devi, 48, the deceased hailed from Rasulabad village in the Agra district. The injured have been placed under medical care, and their condition remains a subject of concern while authorities investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

The truck involved in the collision has been seized, and its driver is currently in custody, said SHO Rudra Pratap Singh. The vehicle's passengers were en route back to their village, making the loss and injuries even more poignant for the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

