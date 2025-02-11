SMFG India Credit Earns Golden Peacock for CSR Excellence in 2024
SMFG India Credit has received the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility 2024, recognizing its excellence in integrating social and environmental concerns with economic aims. They have pioneered projects in financial literacy, youth skill development, healthcare, and animal welfare in rural areas.
SMFG India Credit has secured the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility 2024, a remarkable accolade recognizing companies for exceptional integration of social and environmental priorities with their economic goals.
This award was presented to Mr. Swaminathan Subramanian and his dedicated CSR team, who have vigorously pursued milestone achievements in the past three years. Their initiatives include financial literacy programs, youth skill development training, healthcare services, and animal welfare projects in rural India.
Swaminathan Subramanian, COO of SMFG India Credit, expressed gratitude for the honor, reinforcing the company's commitment to embedding CSR into its business strategy to foster sustainable community development. Looking ahead, SMFG India Credit plans to continue expanding its impact-driven initiatives.
