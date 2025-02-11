Devyani International Faces Loss Amidst Expanding Growth

Devyani International Ltd, a prominent player in the quick service restaurant sector, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.65 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. The loss is attributed primarily to rising expenses and increased tax liabilities.

The company, recognized as the largest franchisee of Yum Brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut, alongside Costa Coffee in India, had earlier posted a profit of Rs 5.07 crore during the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year.

Despite its loss, Devyani International showcased a robust 53.5% revenue increase, bolstered by enhanced same-store sales growth and strategic cost optimization efforts. The company also surpassed its store expansion targets, now boasting over 2,000 outlets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)