Tariff Tension: India's Stainless Steel Industry Faces US Challenges

The Indian stainless steel industry is confronting potential turbulence as President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs threaten exports, risking significant supply chain disruptions and increased costs, according to the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA).

Industry leaders have voiced concerns, warning that these trade barriers could deliver a severe blow to the sector. ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti emphasized, "These tariffs represent a dual blow to India's industry - severely limiting market access while escalating global competition. Indian manufacturers have consistently supplied the US with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective stainless steel. The imposition of further trade barriers would stifle growth and strain bilateral trade relations with a key global economy."

As negotiations between India and the US progress, it is crucial that fair market access is prioritized, ensuring a level playing field for all. ISSDA has urged policymakers to engage in constructive dialogue to safeguard the stainless steel sector. Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless (JSL), noted that while current exports face a 25% tariff under Section 232, many exclusion requests are considered favorably due to strong bilateral ties. He emphasized the need for a growth-conducive trade environment to deliver world-class solutions and sustain economic prosperity in both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)