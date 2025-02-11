Iran's Resistance Economy: The Price of iPhones and Cars in a Sanctioned Nation

The iPhone's allure in Tehran underscores Iran's economic challenges, spotlighted by Amirhossein Azizi's purchase for $1,880. Despite heavy import fees and taxes, this purchase reflects state strategies to leverage luxury items for tax revenue amid sanctions.

Iran's decision to ease import restrictions on high-cost goods stems from the need to satisfy public demand and generate revenue. However, it also highlights economic disparities, as wealthy citizens often benefit while others face rising costs for essentials.

As sanctions continue to strain the Iranian economy, lifting bans on cars and phones forms part of a complex 'resistance economy' strategy. Yet, the country's currency instability and reliance on the U.S. dollar maintain pressure on everyday Iranians, fueling ongoing economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)