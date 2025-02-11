Karnataka's New Industrial Policy: A Game-Changer for Investment
The Karnataka Industrial Policy 2025-30 aims to position the state as Asia's prime destination for high-tech manufacturing, with a targeted Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and 20 lakh new jobs. Emphasizing equitable growth, it introduces varied incentives for different regions to promote balanced industrial development.
On Tuesday, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar introduced the state's Industrial Policy for 2025-30 at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit. The policy is designed to establish Karnataka as Asia's leading destination for high-technology manufacturing investments.
Shivakumar emphasized the policy's focus on equitable and sustainable development, with plans to attract investments worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and generate 20 lakh new jobs. A critical aspect is ensuring balanced growth across regions by promoting industrial expansion in areas outside Bengaluru.
Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil highlighted that the policy categorizes districts into three zones. Zones 1 and 2, consisting of industrially backward areas, will receive specific incentives to boost investments. Meanwhile, Bengaluru zones possess a different incentive structure to support industries in less developed regions.
