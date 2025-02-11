Left Menu

Karnataka's New Industrial Policy: A Game-Changer for Investment

The Karnataka Industrial Policy 2025-30 aims to position the state as Asia's prime destination for high-tech manufacturing, with a targeted Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and 20 lakh new jobs. Emphasizing equitable growth, it introduces varied incentives for different regions to promote balanced industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:00 IST
  • India

On Tuesday, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar introduced the state's Industrial Policy for 2025-30 at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit. The policy is designed to establish Karnataka as Asia's leading destination for high-technology manufacturing investments.

Shivakumar emphasized the policy's focus on equitable and sustainable development, with plans to attract investments worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and generate 20 lakh new jobs. A critical aspect is ensuring balanced growth across regions by promoting industrial expansion in areas outside Bengaluru.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil highlighted that the policy categorizes districts into three zones. Zones 1 and 2, consisting of industrially backward areas, will receive specific incentives to boost investments. Meanwhile, Bengaluru zones possess a different incentive structure to support industries in less developed regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

