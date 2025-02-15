Left Menu

Nvidia Leads as S&P 500 Edges Closer to Record Highs Amid Market Volatility

The S&P 500 inched closer to record highs with gains from Nvidia, offset by Tesla's dip, amid declining Treasury yields. Signals from U.S. President Trump on tariffs stirred market activity, alongside volatility from Federal Reserve remarks. Major indexes posted weekly gains as traders anticipate potential rate cuts.

The S&P 500 moved toward record highs on Friday, bolstered by a near 2% rise in Nvidia shares and offset by a slight dip in Tesla. This market movement occurred amid declining U.S. Treasury yields and potential tariff changes announced by President Trump.

President Trump instructed his economic team to craft reciprocal tariff strategies, avoiding immediate new tariffs but targeting countries taxing U.S. imports. This announcement comes as markets respond to mixed economic signals, such as rising consumer prices and Federal Reserve's interest rate discussions.

All major indexes saw gains this week, fueled by positive U.S. producer price data. The S&P 500 approached its previous record high, while the Nasdaq and Dow reported mixed results. Traders remain attentive to tariff developments and potential interest rate cuts as the market closes for Presidents Day.

