Market Jitters as Trade Talks Loom: Tech Stocks See Mixed Results
Wall Street ended on a mixed note with Nvidia and Apple shares rising while Tesla and Microsoft fell. The discussion around potential new tariffs by President Trump spurred market volatility. Bond yields declined amid unexpectedly low retail sales data. Monday marks a market holiday due to Presidents Day.
In a week marked by market uncertainty, Wall Street closed the Friday session with mixed results. Notable gains were observed in Nvidia and Apple stocks, while Tesla and Microsoft saw declines.
Further contributing to market volatility was President Trump's recent hint at reciprocal tariff plans, though no new tariffs were imposed immediately. This has fueled speculation about the economic direction Trump's policies might take, with reciprocal tariffs at the forefront of concerns.
Additionally, government bond yields dropped following underwhelming retail sales data. Investors are now closely watching for future U.S. economic strategies, especially with markets closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
