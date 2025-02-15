Market Jitters as Trade Talks Loom: Tech Stocks See Mixed Results

In a week marked by market uncertainty, Wall Street closed the Friday session with mixed results. Notable gains were observed in Nvidia and Apple stocks, while Tesla and Microsoft saw declines.

Further contributing to market volatility was President Trump's recent hint at reciprocal tariff plans, though no new tariffs were imposed immediately. This has fueled speculation about the economic direction Trump's policies might take, with reciprocal tariffs at the forefront of concerns.

Additionally, government bond yields dropped following underwhelming retail sales data. Investors are now closely watching for future U.S. economic strategies, especially with markets closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)