Market Jitters as Trade Talks Loom: Tech Stocks See Mixed Results

Wall Street ended on a mixed note with Nvidia and Apple shares rising while Tesla and Microsoft fell. The discussion around potential new tariffs by President Trump spurred market volatility. Bond yields declined amid unexpectedly low retail sales data. Monday marks a market holiday due to Presidents Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week marked by market uncertainty, Wall Street closed the Friday session with mixed results. Notable gains were observed in Nvidia and Apple stocks, while Tesla and Microsoft saw declines.

Further contributing to market volatility was President Trump's recent hint at reciprocal tariff plans, though no new tariffs were imposed immediately. This has fueled speculation about the economic direction Trump's policies might take, with reciprocal tariffs at the forefront of concerns.

Additionally, government bond yields dropped following underwhelming retail sales data. Investors are now closely watching for future U.S. economic strategies, especially with markets closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

