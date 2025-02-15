New Industrial Ventures Set to Boost State's Economy
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has approved 25 projects valued at Rs 883.36 crore for new and expanded industrial enterprises. The initiative is expected to create around 2,830 jobs, showcasing the state's appeal as an investment hub. Significant projects include ventures in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and beverages.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given the green light to 25 new and expanded industrial projects, representing a considerable investment of approximately Rs 883.36 crore.
This move is poised to generate employment for about 2,830 individuals, highlighting the state's continued allure as a prime investment location.
Notable projects endorsed by the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority encompass Bauji Industries' pharmaceutical production, Jai Pali Infra's PUF panel fabrication, and significant manufacturing initiatives from Rich Printers, Richlyns Healthcare, Indo Spirits, and Kaumudhi Textiles Private Limited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Tourism Boom: Unveiling Employment-Led Growth Initiatives
Union Budget Boosts Rural Development Fund: Focus on Prosperity and Employment
We have not been able to tackle unemployment; neither UPA nor NDA has given a clear cut answer to youth about employment: Rahul Gandhi.
Textiles' EPC Meeting Approves Grants for Startups, Institutes, and Skill Development in Technical Textiles
PMIS Pilot Project Paves Path for Youth Employment