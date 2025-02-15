Left Menu

New Industrial Ventures Set to Boost State's Economy

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has approved 25 projects valued at Rs 883.36 crore for new and expanded industrial enterprises. The initiative is expected to create around 2,830 jobs, showcasing the state's appeal as an investment hub. Significant projects include ventures in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and beverages.

Shimla | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given the green light to 25 new and expanded industrial projects, representing a considerable investment of approximately Rs 883.36 crore.

This move is poised to generate employment for about 2,830 individuals, highlighting the state's continued allure as a prime investment location.

Notable projects endorsed by the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority encompass Bauji Industries' pharmaceutical production, Jai Pali Infra's PUF panel fabrication, and significant manufacturing initiatives from Rich Printers, Richlyns Healthcare, Indo Spirits, and Kaumudhi Textiles Private Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

