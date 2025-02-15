New Industrial Ventures Set to Boost State's Economy

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given the green light to 25 new and expanded industrial projects, representing a considerable investment of approximately Rs 883.36 crore.

This move is poised to generate employment for about 2,830 individuals, highlighting the state's continued allure as a prime investment location.

Notable projects endorsed by the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority encompass Bauji Industries' pharmaceutical production, Jai Pali Infra's PUF panel fabrication, and significant manufacturing initiatives from Rich Printers, Richlyns Healthcare, Indo Spirits, and Kaumudhi Textiles Private Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)