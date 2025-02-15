Bengaluru's New Rail Link: A Step Toward Seamless Connectivity

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed plans to enhance Bengaluru's urban connectivity by introducing a new train service linking Kempegowda International Airport to the city. This initiative complements existing modes of transport such as metro, road, and suburban rail managed by K-RIDE, a joint venture between the Centre and state.

Addressing reporters, Vaishnaw highlighted the need to address technical challenges, including constructing a rail flyover, to bring this project to life. He also reviewed the suburban railway project, stressing the necessity for skilled technical personnel and calling for a full-time Managing Director from the Railway technical cadre to expedite the project's progress.

The Minister emphasized the importance of metro and suburban rail expansion, noting financial support from the Centre. However, discrepancies in state execution and tender failures for rolling stock remain key hurdles. Vaishnaw assured the public that the Railways plans to supply trains for the project, promising improved connectivity for Bengaluru's growing population.

(With inputs from agencies.)