Rush Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station: Emergency Measures Implemented

A heavy rush at New Delhi railway station led to a stampede-like situation, prompting authorities to run special trains to manage the crowd. Injured passengers were hospitalized while a high-level inquiry investigates the cause. Officials confirmed no train cancellations and denied reports of fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense evening unfolded at New Delhi railway station as a sudden surge in passengers led to chaotic scenes resembling a stampede. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the public that the situation is under control and those injured have received medical attention.

In reaction to the abrupt influx, special trains were deployed to alleviate congestion. Railway Board officials clarified that misinformation regarding train cancellations had circulated, but no services were halted. The cause of the incident will be further examined through CCTV recordings.

Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board reported that the rush has diminished significantly. An investigative inquiry will delve into the circumstances leading to this alarming episode, ensuring better management of such situations in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

