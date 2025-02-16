Left Menu

Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Leads to Injuries and Tragedy

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in chaos, with injuries and initial reports of fatalities. The situation arose from overcrowding caused by delayed train services. Authorities responded with emergency measures, while conflicting reports about the fatalities emerged from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:07 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station as a stampede occurred late Saturday evening, leading to chaos on platforms 14 and 15. Official reports indicated at least 15 people sustained injuries, with some requiring surgery, though the exact number of fatalities remained unclear.

The crisis erupted due to overcrowding, exacerbated by delayed train services, including the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express. Eyewitness accounts described severe suffocation and fainting among passengers as the station became uncontrollable.

'Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station,' tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing condolences for the loss of lives. However, a subsequent modification of an official post eliminated references to fatalities without explanation. Emergency services and railway personnel quickly intervened to restore order and aid the injured.

