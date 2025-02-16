India Overtakes China in Japanese Investment Post-COVID

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese companies are increasingly considering India as a vital part of their global manufacturing strategy. This shift is driven by the 'China Plus One' policy aimed at reducing dependency on China, according to Deloitte experts.

India is emerging as a strategic hub for Japanese businesses, not just for its substantial domestic market but also as a gateway to high-growth regions like the Middle East and Africa. Deloitte Japan's CEO Kenichi Kimura emphasized India's critical role in global supply chains, with the nation surpassing China in Japanese foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows for the first time.

Furthermore, the burgeoning Indian startup ecosystem presents lucrative opportunities for collaboration. Japanese firms are increasingly investing in Indian startups, especially in sectors like deep tech and digital solutions, to drive innovation and market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)